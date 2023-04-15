Landholders dealing with flood debris set to benefit from incentive program

Landholders facing increased blockages in pumps due to flood debris and native and pest fish fingerlings have another opportunity to participate in a project that will save native fish populations while simultaneously improving the quality of water delivered to their property.
Due to the recent floods in the Western region, expressions of interest (EOIs) for the 'Screening our Streams' project have been extended until Friday, 14 July 2023.
The 'Screening our Streams' project, which is being coordinated by Western Local Land Services, provides up to $5,000 to support landholders in the Western region of NSW for the installation of a fish-friendly screen on their pump intake.
The project is currently calling for expressions of interest (EOI), with Senior Land Services Officer, Kaye Gottschutzke encouraging all eligible landholders interested in getting on board with this technology to submit an EOI.
"Fish-friendly screens are saving farm businesses water and time, and as a result money, while also contributing to the health of the river system," Ms Gottschutzke said.
"These screens will help keep native fish in the river, supporting breeding and improving fish numbers following the recent floods.
"Fish-friendly screens do not slow water delivery rates. Along with native fish, larvae and eggs, the screens also stop any floating weeds or debris entering the pump.
"Installation of the screen at the intake point protects the pump from clogging and allows the pump to work at optimum performance. This minimises wear and tear on the pump and reduces the amount of time required for pump shutdown to clean secondary filters."
In 2020, Western Local Land Services worked with Porker Citrus to install a fish-friendly screen on an irrigation pump at Ellerslie as a trial site.
Since installation, Porker Citrus have experienced significant improvements in water efficiency which has, in turn, generated interest and uptake in successive diversion screen installation projects.
Interested landholders are asked to read the guidelines and conditions for the project prior to submitting an EOI, which must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, 14 July 2023.
This project is supported by Western Local Land Services, through funding from the Australian Government's Murray-Darling Healthy Rivers Program.
