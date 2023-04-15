Teenage girl, 14, dies in quad bike crash on Wilcannia property

A teenage girl has died after a single-vehicle quad bike crash in the state's west.
About 11.45am yesterday (Saturday, 15 April 2023) emergency services were called to a rural property on the outskirts of Wilcannia, after reports a teenage girl was seriously injured following a quad bike crash on the property.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended however the 14-year-old girl died at the scene.
Officers from Barrier Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
