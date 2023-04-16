"It was hard to go past" was how judge Jesse Jones summed up the supreme exhibit of Wauchope Show.
Rodney Kemp from Kempsey took out the top gong at Wauchope Show with his Poll Hereford bull Vanjarra Equator.
"The overall volume of this bull, muscle, confidence and the way he presents...is hard to go past," Mr Jones said.
The 22-month-old bull, weighing 936 kilograms, is sired by Supple Party Pie SBR P112 and out of Seven Bardot Victoria.
Mr Kemp, who has been breeding Pol Herefords for around 35 years, said it was the best bull he had bred.
"I have a few supreme exhibits over the years but they are hard to come by and you don't get a bull like this coming along every day," Mr Kemp said.
"It's the best bull I have bred in all the years I have been doing it. The cow gives you the best calves every year.
"I hope someone comes along and pays a fair bit for him."
The bull also won supreme exhibit at Dorrigo Show.
The reserve supreme exhibit was Cooper Park Santa Gertrudis unit Cooper Park Ruby and Cooper Park Ursula.
Meanwhile there were 44 steers entered in the school steer competition, which was taken out by a black baldy steer entered by Chase Rosten of St Paul's College, Kempsey. The steer also took out the under 400kg steer class.
The 400-500kg steer class was taken out by a steer from St Paul's College, Kempsey, led by Brianna O'Donnell and the 500kg plus class was also taken out by a Limousin cross steer from St Paul's College, led by Wilton Townsend and Dylan Hine.
Parader results
Pee Wee: 1. Sienna Saul, Kempsey, 2. Granger Saul, 3. Lucinda Roach
8-10: 1. Tai Hamilton, 2. Clay Hamilton
11-13: 1. Lilly Rosten, St Paul's College, 2. Charlotte Latham, St Paul's College, 3. Isla von Mengersen
14-15: 1. Tilly Weismantel, Kempsey High, 2. Lylah Weismantel, Kempsey High, 3. Ella Saul, Kempsey High
16-25: 1. Imogen Dries, Kempsey High, 2. Hayden Carter, Kempsey High, 3. Eden Kaminski
Cattle Results
Poll Hereford: male Vanjarra Equator, female Vanjarra Ursula
Shorthorn: female Kaitis Janelle Cloverdale
Speckle Park: female Nether Grove Tessa
Angus: female champion Ceder Creek Mundoo Jesabel, reserve champion Oakland Park Moriah T45.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.