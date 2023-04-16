Junior champion Illawarra was awarded to Eagle Park Theo Pamela 6157, exhibited by Rachael and Leo McGrath, Wootanga Park, Koroit, Vic.
The 15 month old heifer by Springvale Theo from Eagle Park Anticipation Pamela 4221 was described by judge Rob Lindsay, Waraba at Carters Ridge via Gympie, Qld as having width and balance.
The calf bred by Natalie Sheirlaw, Jambaroo, won reserve junior female at this year's Dairy Week and was sold the next day for a record $21,000 with the McGrath family using the services of Impression Jerseys and Holsteins to prepare her for Royal judging.
Reserve junior champion was awarded to Kangawarra Sunbeam 6972, 12 months, by Kangawarra Ego from a Kangawarra Sunbeam, bred and exhibited by Tom and Kyleigh Cochrane, Pyree.
Kangawarra also won reserve with Ladybird 6840 also by Ego.
The Cochrane family won the class of three, with Ms Shierlaw in second place and Dr Ellen Downes, Ellwater at Canowindra, in third.
