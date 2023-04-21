THE story behind the steak is more important than ever for producers to market their beef.
With a flashy lid on the packaging box no longer the only thing used to sell meat Mark Inglis, farm assurance and supply chain manager, Thomas Foods International, said processors are looking for different ways to keep ahead of consumers and keep their products in demand.
"We're seeing a new age and as processors we need to be out in front of those customers and consumers because if we don't give them what they want they'll go buy something else, it may not be another red meat, it might be chicken or pork or they might not buy meat at all," he said.
"We're starting to see these smart brands. They encompass multiple aspects, not just the box lid but they have a story behind them."
Mr Inglis said while Australia has strong regulation and certifications, including Meat Standards Australia and Livestock Property Assurance, these are only the minimum standards.
Read more: Science joins forces on red meat benefits
He said consumers were looking for more, especially in export markets where local criteria also had to be met.
With consumers focused more on where their meat came from, he said different brands were starting to pop up, including carbon neutral and regenerative farming brands.
"Some of the things we're seeing is the farm accreditation, they're wanting to say what producers are saying on that farm is credible," he said.
"They're wanting to see third party accreditation - not a second party tick and flick ... we need to be at a high standard.
"They're looking for traceability ... looking at feed and water, animal health, animal welfare, animal husbandry, structures and equipment, transportation and environment and the people that work on the farm, not only employees but also family living on farm - they want to know those people are safe and sound in their operation."
Mr Inglis said sustainability is another thing being audited on farm.
"Companies like Thomas Foods International and other companies I've worked with in the past are having to report to shareholders and customers where they sit in regards to sustainability frameworks and carbon intensity," he said.
Mr Inglis said the things being looked at included soils, pasture and animal welfare with more certifications coming out including biodiversity and environmental stamps.
"There's a whole range of things coming out to you as producers that are being driven by the customer and the consumer," he said.
Mr Inglis said another shift in marketing beef from a processor perspective was to look at the eating quality of individual cuts, rather than the whole carcase, and box them together.
"Imagine how consistent that product would be," he said.
Mr Inglis said that was where carcase data was useful for processors and producers to improve the eating quality in their animals and understanding how this might affect the end product.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.