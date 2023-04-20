Productive New England properties head to auction

TWO quality New England properties held by the Wilkinson family for up to six generations are set to be auctioned by Colin Say & Co on May 18.
Messines is 576 hectares (1423 acres) of reliable eastern fall grazing country, rising to 1300m, that runs 370 breeders plus replacements.
The property, which has a frontage to the Aberfoyle River, is located on Guyra Ebor Road at Aberfoyle, 31km east of Guyra.
Messines has Outstanding long-established pastures on traprock soils backed by a 45 year superphosphate history. Some 129ha (319 acres) of Messines was previously part of Trigaire.
The property is divided into 16 paddocks and has 20 dams.
Improvements include a three bedroom home with a deck, two bay garage.
There is also a machinery shed, hay shed, two stand shearing shed, stables, new steel cattle and sheep yards.
The property has been destocked since late February and is currently carrying an exceptional body of feed.
Chandlers Peak is described as a being a high rainfall, basalt powerhouse that boasts an outstanding history of prime lamb and cattle production.
Located on Chandlers Peak Road 15km east of Guyra, the 346ha (855 acre) property also comes with a 12ha Crown lease.
The property features deep black basalt and some red basalt soils of which 90pc are arable.
The 15 paddocks have a 48 year superphosphate history with an emphasis on long-term pastures.
Chandlers Peak has also been destocked since late February.
Improvements include a machinery shed, hay shed, old shearing shed, tanks, silo, cattle yards, steel/timber sheep yards, and steel round horse yard.
There is also a three bedroom homestead and garage.
Contact Craig Thomas, 0428 669 500, or Nathan Purvis, 0427 324 078, Colin Say & Co.
