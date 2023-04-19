Beef producers have two options - "heaven or Angus cattle in a green paddock in Autumn" - quipped Mark Lucas, when he opened his annual Autumn Reiland Angus bull sale at Killimicat via Tumut.
And repeat buyers showed they preferred to purchase Angus bulls, raising the top price of $24,000 (twice) with an average price of $9735 paid for the 68 bulls sold from 79 offered.
Repeat buyers Graham and James Houston, Houston Pastoral Co, Burrowye, Victoria, purchased the two top priced bulls.
Reiland Stetson, an 800kg son of Stoney Point Kingpin K211 was bought by the Houstons for his stretch and beef capacity.
"He has plenty of meat," Graham Houston said (pictured with the bull).
"He is rugged with growth and marbling.
"We are very excited about marbling, it is pretty hard to get growth and marbling in the one package."
But Mr Houston said they also found it in the second bull, Reiland Simmons S397, a 690kg son of G A R Ashland.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
