The Land
Home/Opinion

Very few Merino sheep turned up in Sydney

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
April 21 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judging the supreme Merino ewe during the 2023 Sydney Royal Merino Sheep Show. Picture by Catherine Miller
Judging the supreme Merino ewe during the 2023 Sydney Royal Merino Sheep Show. Picture by Catherine Miller

The Merino industry has a proud heritage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.