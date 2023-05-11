The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Corn management challenging, more expensive, after three seasons of invasive fall armyworm

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 12 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agronomist Matt Thompson has adopted the use of biological sprays early in the life of corn to control fall army worm. Bad management leads to poor yields while correct action can deliver the goods. Photos have been supplied.
Agronomist Matt Thompson has adopted the use of biological sprays early in the life of corn to control fall army worm. Bad management leads to poor yields while correct action can deliver the goods. Photos have been supplied.

Livestock producers growing corn for high quality silage have been forced to step up their game - or go without - as the third season battling fall army worm delivers lasting lessons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.