Negotiations continue on river cattle aggregation

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Upper Horton property Belfield after it was passed in at auction for $10.2 million.
Offered by Bruce and Sue Retchlag, Belfield consists of 3321 hectares (8206 acres) while Riverstone covers 315ha (777 acres) and is estimated to run up to 700 breeders.
Belfield has a 4km frontage on the Horton River with country ranging from creek flats to low rolling hills.
The country is virtually all open with only white and yellow box shade timber remaining. Much of the country has previously been farmed.
Belfield rises to a plateau a plateau of about 350m with heavy basalt soils and heavier stringy bark, white box and some ironbark timbers.
Riverstone also has productive creek flats, rising to timbered hill country and steeper areas.
In addition to the frontage to the Horton River, there is a 5km double frontage to Noogera Creek, numerous dams, one of which is equipped with a solar pump supplying two elevated tanks that deliver to an extensive trough system across the property. The average annual rainfall is 850mm (33 inches).
The steel cattle yards have a covered working area with a race, crush, calf cradle, eight-way drafting pound, loading ramp and unloading dump.
There is also a second set of steel cattle yards, a four stand shearing shed with yards, a machinery/hay shed and a workshop.
The majority of the fencing is new or as new, constructed from steel posts and mostly four barb and three plain wires.
Belfield has a four bedroom, two bathroom main home, a three bedroom home, and two bedroom workers' accommodation.
Riverstone has an older style four bedroom home. There is also also a federation style brick home that could potentially be renovated.
Contact Peter Etheridge, 0411 655 565, Etheridge Property, or Riley Gibson, 0417 441 688, Ray White Rural.
