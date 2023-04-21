The Land
Negotiations continue on river cattle aggregation

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 21 2023 - 12:30pm
Negotiations are continuing on the river country cattle property Belfield after it was passed in at auction for $10.2 million. Picture - supplied
NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Upper Horton property Belfield after it was passed in at auction for $10.2 million.

