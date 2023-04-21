Millah Murrah Angus females sold to a top of $140,000 during the Millah Murrah Angus Stud Female Sale near Bathurst on Thursday.
The large crowd included several groups that had travelled from interstate to attend the sale.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.