Revealed: What Aussie agriculture's bigwigs earn

In the industry-funded and -owned research and development sector, Meat and Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong's salary was mixed into a $1.42 million pool paid out across all nine of the company's directors, according to the company's 2021-22 annual report. However, the report revealed the total cost of MLA non-executive directors was $649,377. This would leave $770,483 for the only executive board director - Mr Strong. However the report did not state that amount was paid to Mr Strong.