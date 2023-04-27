The Land
Home/News

Bald Blair Angus holds first on-property female sale in over 25 years.

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated April 27 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbott, Kirsty and Sam White of Bald Blair Angus with top priced buyer Chris Burton, Jingellic alongside Brian Kennedy and Lincoln Mckinlay, Elders.
Abbott, Kirsty and Sam White of Bald Blair Angus with top priced buyer Chris Burton, Jingellic alongside Brian Kennedy and Lincoln Mckinlay, Elders.

Bald Blair Angus held its first on-property female sale in over 25 years on Thursday which proved to be a hit with stud cows heading to 3 different states across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.