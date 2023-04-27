Bald Blair Angus held its first on-property female sale in over 25 years on Thursday which proved to be a hit with stud cows heading to 3 different states across the country.
Over 37 registered bidders where in attendance at the New England sale in Guyra with a strong presence of online bidding also playing a role throughout the auction with prices reaching heights of $20,000.
In the sale breakdown, 33 from 34 Angus PTIC stud cows sold to a top of $20,000 and a $9196 average. A full clearance of 24 Angus PTIC commercial maiden heifers sold to a top of $3000 with a $2975 average. And 30 commercial heifers from a potential 60 sold to average $1450.
First time buyer Chris Burton from Clearsprings Pastoral, Jingellic bought the top priced PTIC cow for $20,000 along with second highest female from the sale for $16,000.
Top PTIC stud female Bald Blair Black Pearl M175 who is a daughter of Sydgen Black Pearl 2006 registered a 5.1 BW along with a 111 MCT.
Top buyer Mr Burton reflected on the top females "structural soundness and natural thickness".
"She has excellent birth to growth, moderate mature cow weight and outstanding carcase data."
"She will join our existing registered angus herd from which we breed our own bulls from, these bulls then go on to be joined with about 1500 commercial angus females annually."
"In the past we have sourced our bulls from Rennylea and Hazledean Angus from the south and have now seized the opportunity to purchase a great line of females from Bald Blair." said Mr Burton.
Second highest PTIC female Bald Blair N293 which sold for $16,000 has bred 3 daughters for Bald Blair, 2 of which are in the breeding herd and one bull who made the 2021 bull sale team.
Volume buyer Redman Pastoral Company, Mount Mitchell bought 8 PTIC stud females for a top of $11,000. The Queensland based buyer average $8500 across their sale draft.
Nellie Jay, North Macksville had a late flourish within the sale and purchased the final 3 PTIC stud females in the catalogue to average $8666 and top at $12,000.
Tipperary Angus, Tipperary played a large role within the 24 PTIC commercial maiden heifers from which sold. The Tipperary based operation purchased 18 heifers to average $2966.
At the conclusion of the sale, 30 commercial angus heifers went under the hammer from 60 offered for an average of $1450 to buyers HR Keen,Guyra and T & L Jones,Guyra with 15 each.
Bald Blair stud principal Sam White touched on the "overwhelming" result from the on-property sale
"We've been in discussion's to run a female sale for a number of years now and our numbers were in the right position to do so." said Mr White
"Our numbers just continue to grow ,we would have been happy to keep the females that sold here today although we still have the capacity to continue without them."
"It's a new market for us, most of these cows will go to some other stud breeders but also to commercial nucleus bull-breeding herds who will breed their own bulls and its a very unique market."
The sale was covered by Elders Guyra with Lincoln Mckinlay the auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.