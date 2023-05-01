One farmer goes rogue and sends two of the three potential wives home as his search for love comes to an earlier-than-planned end.
He has found the one for him, so there's no point dragging this whole thing out any longer.
But first, the newbies make their way to the farms, where the originals give them the grand tour of the homes.
It's time for the farmers to take someone on a 24-hour "solo date", which is usually the way you do it, but because group dates, double-dates, farm animal dates, etc., are the norm here, it has to be clarified.
Farmer Brad and Morgan head off for a fabulous scenic flight over Coota.
It is all very exciting for the pair as they soak up the unfolding landscape beneath them until Morgan starts reaching for the Jesus handle and warns us she might throw up.
This is followed by a mad scramble for the vom bag.
She is obviously mortified at the thought of doing such a thing in front of Brad, so she holds it in.
They land the plane earlier than planned and then plonk themselves down on a longe in the middle of a paddock, which suits Morgan much better.
They suck on some champagne, have a pash, and Morgan is absolutely stoked.
"I've waited a month for that. I'm happy about that," she says with relief.
........."How's the sunset," he ponders.
Farmer Matt and Chelsea grab the shotguns from some clay pigeon shooting.
She comes away with a bright red shoulder from the kick in the gun and a kiss.
"We did shooting... like with guns," she excitedly informs the other women when they return home.
Farmer Brenton and Rachel obviously aren't as committed to the thrill-seeking, so they collect their morning coffee, visit a Japanese garden, and discuss goldfish before heading off to enjoy a low-key picnic.
There is no kiss to report.
Farmer David and Emily go for a stand-up paddle board followed by a candlelit dinner for two in arguably one of the most stunning locations shot yet on this program.
They wind up in the concrete water trough/come outdoor bath, again surrounded by candles.
They kiss passionately, and it looks like the writing is on the wall......they are into each other; my bet is he is sending all the others home.
When they return, they find out Leah packed up and hit the road after she wasn't picked for the solo date.
Farmer Andrew and Claire visit a water hole/waterfall, and Andrew recites a poem he wrote for her.
They kiss awkwardly, giggle, and take a dip.
He swiftly returns home to launch an evacuation plan.
He tells Sarah and Jessie their time on the farm has ended.
Farmer Andrew has decided Claire is the one for him.
Both women are happy for him and drive off into the sunset.
Farmer Brad, Farmer Brenton, and (surprisingly) Farmer David don't see the need to send any of the women home.
And why would you? They're having a great old time.
Farmer Matt pulls newbie Madelon aside in the garden to give her the news that her much-anticipated farm stay has come to an abrupt end, and she is heading home.
Annabelle, Olivia and Chelsea remain at the table and nearly break their necks, taking a stickybeak of the unfolding situation.
They LIVE. FOR. THE. DRAMA.
It all wraps up with Farmer Andrew reminiscing about his love journey with Claire and, eventually, after fumbling his way through the timeline, culminates in Farmer Andrew declaring his love for Claire.
She says she is falling in love with him too.
They kiss awkwardly again.
"So now we just hang out?" she asks.
"There are things to do on the farm, but there will be time to do other things too," he reassures her.
No doubt, we shall find out how that panned out at the reunion.
In a nutshell
Would-be wives still on the farm:
We get a sneak peek into episode 10, where each farmer's parents will meet the remaining women.
It looks like viewers will be treated to more waterworks, a straight-shooting father and terrified-looking farmers.
Stay tuned. We're getting to the pointy end of the stick.
