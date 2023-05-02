Women in the Snowy Monaro region will be given access to new tools to improve their financial wellness. The free interactive workshops, backed by Rabobank, have been developed for rural women - both farmers and those living regionally - to take time out of busy lives to reflect on self-worth and net worth.
Kicking off in Cooma on May 11, the workshops will be delivered around country Australia and focus on individual goal setting, as well as the development of money management strategies to help achieve those goals.
Facilitated by Zoe Lamont from Verve Money, the workshop is designed to be a valuable educational, learning and networking opportunity, as participants work on setting their goals for the years ahead.
Rabobank area manager for central and northern NSW Virginia Croker said the workshop program is one way the bank, together with its farming clients, could address some of the big challenges facing the ag sector, with building long-term industry capacity a key objective.
"Women play such a crucial role in their business, community and family and we hope that by attending this workshop they feel empowered to achieve some of their longer-term financial goals," Ms Croker said.
The one-day workshop will focus on understanding finances and financial options, including savings, debt, investment portfolios, superannuation and insurance. The women will also be given the opportunity to articulate their short, medium and longer-term goals and the steps to help them achieve their goals.
The Cooma workshop is being held at the Alpine Hotel, Cooma, from 8:45am.
For more information contact emma.weal@rabobank.com.
