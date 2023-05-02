The Land
Home/News

Women can learn financial wellness skills at Cooma workshop

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated May 2 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Lamont will facilitate Rabobank's "Rewiring Women's Wealth & Wellness" workshop in Cooma. Photo: Supplied
Zoe Lamont will facilitate Rabobank's "Rewiring Women's Wealth & Wellness" workshop in Cooma. Photo: Supplied

Women in the Snowy Monaro region will be given access to new tools to improve their financial wellness. The free interactive workshops, backed by Rabobank, have been developed for rural women - both farmers and those living regionally - to take time out of busy lives to reflect on self-worth and net worth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.