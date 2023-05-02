The Land
Home/News

Kootingal's Deakan Keven-Faulkner to represent Australia in Las Vegas rodeo

RG
By Rachel Gray
May 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ever since he could sit on Mary the family pig, or jump on their sleeping dog at the age of three, Deakan Keven-Faulkner has wanted to be a rodeo cowboy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.