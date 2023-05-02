Wool gets a confidence boost

The Land
Medium micron Merino fleece types led the way last week, with solid gains of up to 50c/kg. File picture
Medium micron Merino fleece types led the way last week, with solid gains of up to 50c/kg. File picture

Another solid performance at wool auctions across Australia last week saw the AWEX Eastern Market Indicator rise by 13 cents a kilogram in local currency, decreasing by only US 3c/kg and Euro 10c/kg.

