Crawford Angus hit a top $25,000, 35 sold

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
May 3 2023 - 7:00am
Harry Larnach, Emms Mooney, Alison and Luke Graham, with Tim McKean, AWN, Wilks McKean, Photo: supplied
A top price of $25,000 was achieved when the Graham family, Crawfords Angus, Tumorrama, offered 35 bulls for their annual on-property autumn auction last Friday.

