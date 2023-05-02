A top price of $25,000 was achieved when the Graham family, Crawfords Angus, Tumorrama, offered 35 bulls for their annual on-property autumn auction last Friday.
Mr Graham noted with pleasure their offering of 35 young bulls from the spring 2021 drop, which featured ten sons of Murdeduke Quarterback Q011, a high marbling sire with positive fats and growth.
The Crawford stud in partnership with Merridale and Little Meadows Angus Quarterback's grand dam Murdeduke K304 during the 2020 auction for a sale topping price of $28,000.
Mr Graham noted a selection of her sons will be available during the 2024 sale.
There was a one hundred percent clearance, with a sale average price of $10,000, with 50pc of the catalogue selling for less than that average.
The top priced bull at $25,000, an 18 month old sire Crawford S313 was purchased by Princess Royal, Burra, SA.
The son of Murdeduke Quarterback Q011 had the impressive Mid March 2023 Trans Tasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures of - 8.0 Gestation Length, +4.4 birthweight, 58 200 day growth, +110 400 day growth, +150 600 day growth, +128 Mature Cow Weight, +27 Milk, +3.3 Scrotal Size, +4.7 Eye Muscle Area, +0.3 Rib fat, +3.6 intramuscular fat and +2.5 Docilty.
His Selection Indices indicated $217 $A and $389 $A-L.
Speaking after the sale, Tim McKean, AWN | Wilks McKean considered it a very strong result for the Graham family.
"It was a very good sale with what is happening in the industry at the moment with prices holding at a lower level than last year," Mr McKean said.
"The quality of the offering was excellent, the condition of the bulls was spot on and just how you want your bulls to be ready for work."
The sale which was listed on AuctionsPlus was settled by AWN | Wilks McKean, Wagga Wagga, along with Elders Emms Mooney, Bathurst, with Joe Wilks taking the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
