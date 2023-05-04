It was a 'thrilling' result for the Litchfield family, Hazeldean, Cooma, when they offered 75 Angus bulls during their annual autumn on-property bull sale.
It was a 100 per cent clearance when long term buyers and new clients turned out to secure their selections, resulting in a top price of $32,000 with an average of $14,613.
The buyer of the top-priced bull, Kim Dyson, Masterton Pastoral Co, Goulburn, said he was impressed by his new sire's docility and softness.
Mr Dyson is a long-term client.
"His softness will be passed on to his progeny and it is very appealing to buyers of our weaners," he said.
"The bull has a very good head and temperament which is very important for us. And the fertility of the Hazeldean bulls is very good.
"Our heifers were preg tested at 91pc in calf. That is what we want."
The Hazeldean-blood weaner steers are offered each year at the special weaner sales in Yass and typically weigh around 300 to 350 kilograms at 10 months off grass.
The bull's figures had him in the top five per cent for 400-day growth (+112), 600-day growth (+151), milk (+24), scrotal size (+4.2), carcase weight (+95) and docility (+54).
Hazeldean's sales and marketing manager, Ed Bradley, said the family was pleased with the sale.
"It was a thrilling result with a 100pc clearance," Mr Bradley said.
"It was certainly better than was expected in the current cattle market.
"We had very good support from our clients, especially one from Stanthorpe in Queensland who has been buying Hazeldean bulls for 35 years."
The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus and settled by Nutrien Ag, Cooma, with Peter Godbolt and Hamish McGeoch as auctioneers.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
