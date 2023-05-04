The Land
Home/News

Hazeldean Autumn Bull Sale clears 100pc of bulls offered

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated May 4 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $32,000 top-priced Hazeldean S84, with Nick Harton, of Jim Hindmarsh and Son, Braidwood, Ed Bradley, Hazeldean, Cooma, buyer Kim Dyson, Masterton Pastoral Co., Goulburn, Jim Litchfield, Hazeldean, auctioneer Hamish McGeoch, Nutrien, Wagga Wagga, and Bea Litchfield, Hazeldean.
The $32,000 top-priced Hazeldean S84, with Nick Harton, of Jim Hindmarsh and Son, Braidwood, Ed Bradley, Hazeldean, Cooma, buyer Kim Dyson, Masterton Pastoral Co., Goulburn, Jim Litchfield, Hazeldean, auctioneer Hamish McGeoch, Nutrien, Wagga Wagga, and Bea Litchfield, Hazeldean.

It was a 'thrilling' result for the Litchfield family, Hazeldean, Cooma, when they offered 75 Angus bulls during their annual autumn on-property bull sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.