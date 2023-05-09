The Land
Home/News

Farmers for Climate Action applauds the Small Business Energy Incentive

Updated May 10 2023 - 8:04am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers for Climate Action are welcoming the $310 million Small Business Energy Incentive. Photo: File
Farmers for Climate Action are welcoming the $310 million Small Business Energy Incentive. Photo: File

Farmers for Climate Action welcomes the announcement of the $310 million Small Business Energy Incentive, which will enable farm businesses to claim tax incentives for their investments in on-farm batteries and electrification.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.