Farmers for Climate Action welcomes the announcement of the $310 million Small Business Energy Incentive, which will enable farm businesses to claim tax incentives for their investments in on-farm batteries and electrification.
Farmers for Climate Action CEO Dr Fiona Davis said farmers had called for incentives for farm batteries and that incentives were required to make batteries viable.
"Giving farmers real incentives to invest in batteries has the potential to help reduce peak demand on our electricity grid, which could reduce the need for transmission," Dr Davis said.
"Batteries currently come with 10-year payoff periods and five-year warranties, and until this is fixed, farmers are unlikely to invest in them."
Dr Davis noted the $38.3 million for ABARES to improve data collection and low emission technology on agriculture, and $40.7 million over five years for farm extension officers, but noted this funding was repurposed from existing funds.
"Farmers for Climate Action had called for more investment in extension officers and so welcomes this news, and calls for further investment in more extension officers."
Farmers for Climate Action also welcomes the announcement of a National Net Zero Authority, and cautions that this good idea will only work if rural and regional voices are truly heard.
Dr Davis said the Budget provides some helpful initiatives, but greater investment in helping farmers tackle climate change is needed.
