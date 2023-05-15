There was strong demand at the autumn bull sale at Bongongo Angus, Coolac, with three bulls equalling the top price and competition between volume buyers.
The helmsman sale averaged $10,716 and 61 of 63 bulls were sold.
The equal top-priced Bongongo S1014 was bought by Sascha Mason, Julong Partnership, Tumut, for $16,000.
Ms Mason said the 658 kilogram Murdeduke Quarterback son was a good type and also had bloodlines she favoured.
"There were a fair few bulls there that were similarly bred but he was just the pick of them for me," she said.
"His figures were excellent. We really like typey, nice animals with good bloodlines, good breeding, that we can put over the commercial herd."
Ms Mason also purchased Bongongo S1131, a longer bull suited to cows, for $15,000.
"It's pretty much what we expected to spend on bulls that are really herd improving - not just herd bulls," she said.
"I want every bull on my place to be a herd-improving animal."
Gunnong Pastoral bought one of the other top-priced bulls, the Beast Mode son Bongongo S515, and also took home another three to an average price of $13,500.
The remaining top-priced bull, Bongongo S747 had Lawsons Momentous lineage and was bought by Tarrandvale Trust.
Stud principal Bill Graham said the sale brought excellent results given the current market, with the average above what he expected.
"We're thrilled with the sale," he said.
"They're the most even group of bulls we've had and it gave us great delight to present them in better condition than previous years because we've had a very soft autumn break.
"The bulls showed that good phenotype as well as some impressive genotypes underneath them."
He said there was great support from return buyers as well as a handful of new clients.
Volume buyers included D.M. Onslow, who bought four bulls to a top price of $15,000 and an average of $11,750, and D.J. Graham Trust, who bought three to a $15,500 top and $12,666 average.
Mark Mawhood, Sunny Point Pastoral, Oberon, also purchased four bulls to a top price of $15,500 and an average of $12,625.
Mr Mawhood said he liked the temperament and type the stud offered.
"We've been coming here for years, we know we're going to get something that does what we want," he said.
"We were looking for at least a couple of heifer bulls, 400 day weight, EBV and a bit of carcase attributes.
"They'll be out across heifers within a couple of weeks."
The sale was conducted by Elders Gundagai and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
