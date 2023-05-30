A light will be shone on some of the best examples of Shorthorn seedstock production in Australia when the 64th annual National Shorthorn Show takes place at the Dubbo Showgrounds from 10am on Tuesday, June 13.
This year, Lincoln Job of the highly-respected Marellan Shorthorn Stud will have the honour of judging the 152 bulls and females that have been nominated, with the winners to be announced at day's end.
Mr Job will be challenged with selecting the best of best from the high-calibre selection of unled bulls, led bulls, and led females being presented.
The unled bulls section will feature three classes, the led females will have two, and the led bulls six junior and four senior classes, with champion and reserve champions to be named for each overall category.
The champions from the unled bull, junior and senior led bull will then be judged with the winner to receive the JBS Thousand Guineas Grand Champion Bull Macquarie Williams Memorial Trophy.
In 2022 this trophy was awarded to K.O Meteor Roulette R133, led by Krystelle Ridley, K.O Shorthorns, Forbes. The K.O stud took out both the junior and senior championships last year prior to winning grand champion.
Miss Ridley said the win was the first grand champion at the show for K.O stud but as a family, the Ridley's had won the title four other times.
"We've had champions here and there, but not for a while," she said on the day.
Grand champion female honours last year went to Sprys E.S Primrose S14, from Spry's Shorthorns, Wagga Wagga and AJM Shorthorns, Young.
A total of 11 leading Shorthorn studs will also square off for the Champion Breeders Group of Three Bulls, Lambell MacKinnon Trophy.
Last year this trophy was won by K.O Shorthorns, with Kamilaroi Shorthorns, Tamworth, in second, and Polldale Shorthorns, Trangie, in third.
Vendors will also be vying for the John Armstrong Perpetual Trophy for most successful exhibitor, the Lugsdin Memorial Trophy for best parader of the show, and the Tony Fountain Memorial Trophy, which is presented as an encouragement award to a next generation breeder who has shown commitment and dedication to the Shorthorn breed.
Post-sale the following day, the John Horne Memorial Trophy will be awarded to the top priced bull of the auction.
The Johnstone family, Lyndhurst, were the recipients iof this trophy in 2022, as their bull, Ronelle Park Rolls Royce R10, reached $42,500 top-priced bull, with the Falls family, Malton Shorthorns, Finley, making the winning bid.
