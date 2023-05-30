The Land
National Shorthorn Sale will have bulls to suit all budgets

MS
By Matt Sherrington
May 30 2023 - 12:00pm
The $42,500 top-priced bull of the 2022 National Shorthorn Show and Sale, Ronelle Park Rolls Royce R10, with vendors the Johnstone family, and buyers the Falls family of Malton Shorthorns. Picture by Kate Loudon
A mix of 41 new and returning vendors, from New South Wales, Victoria, and Western Australia will converge at the Dubbo Showgrounds on Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14 for the 64th annual National Shorthorn Show and Sale.

