A mix of 41 new and returning vendors, from New South Wales, Victoria, and Western Australia will converge at the Dubbo Showgrounds on Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14 for the 64th annual National Shorthorn Show and Sale.
In all, 103 led bulls, 30 unled bulls, 19 special females, and a selection of genetics packages have been selected for the 2023 sale, which sale president Trent Johnstone said will be within many producers price range this year.
"From top-end stud sire prospects to viable commercial bulls. There will certainly be bulls to suit all budgets," Mr Johnstone said.
He said the appeal of the sale lies in prospective buyers being able to choose from a wide variety of genetics at one location.
"Buyers can compare bulls from the vendors to find the bulls that are ideal to suit their individual requirements. These opportunities will only increase with the larger draft catalogued this year.
"The sale is a fixture on the studstock selling calendar, with commercial and seedstock producers from South Australia, WA, Victoria, and all the eastern states making the journey to Dubbo for the sale in 2023.
"Animals were sold as far north as Rockhampton last year, and with close to 30 per cent of the catalogue blooded for entry into Queensland this year, we can expect northern interest to be even higher."
The combined gross cracked the million dollar mark for the first time in the sale's history last year with 88 of the 92 bulls offered selling for a combined total of $1,052,500 at an average of $12,287 with a 96 per cent clearance rate.
Additionally, all 14 females sold to a high of to a high of $51,000 and an average of $12,535, while three semen packages sold to average $246 a straw, a pick of the herd flush, offered by Ronelle Park Shorthorns, sold for $4000 to Sprys Shorthorns, and embryo packages averaged $2100/embryo.
Last year's auction proved to be slightly more affordable for buyers with the bull average dropping by $340 per head, though that was with an additional 21 bulls offered comparative to the 2021 sale.
All cattle drafted for the sale will be available for inspection at the Dubbo Showgrounds from 9am on Monday, June 12. The show side of the event will occur the following day (story next page), with dinner afterwards at the Pastoral Hotel, Dubbo, from 6.30pm.
Those who're unable to attend the sale in person can utilise the AuctionsPlus online streaming platform to watch the auction and bid on the lots they desire.
The catalogue is now available to view on the National Shorthorn Show and Sale website
For enquiries please call the sale agents Elders and Raywhite GSTM.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
