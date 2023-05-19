The Land
Speriby North Angus celebrates 25th annual on-property sale with total clearance.

Andy Saunders
Andy Saunders
Updated May 19 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 8:00pm
Auctioneer Shad Bailey and Craig Thomas, Colin Say & Co with Arthur and Sandra Cox ,Speriby North Angus.
Auctioneer Shad Bailey and Craig Thomas, Colin Say & Co with Arthur and Sandra Cox ,Speriby North Angus.

Speriby North Angus has celebrated their 25th annual bull sale with a total clearance of 55 bulls on Friday in the states north. The Northern Tablelands based angus stud averaged $17,036 across the sale with a top of $28,000.

