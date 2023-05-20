Australia's richest campdraft concluded at Willinga Park on Saturday which saw Nebo competitor Pete Comiskey take out his third Willinga Park Gold Buckle Campdraft and along with it, the $100,000 first prize.
Attracting 429 first round nominations in a unique formula, there were two full rounds of competition followed by a semi-final where 101 competitors started on a clean slate.
From there 35 competitors went through to the final round. Two points separated the top eight competitors, with Queensland riders taking out the first four places.
Run on the private property of Terry Snow AM, at Bawley Point, NSW, the custom-built equine facility is nestled in landscaped gardens and boasts world class architecturally designed infrastructure and is regarded as one of Australia's leading equestrian centres attracting a large national and international live stream following.
After the first two rounds of competition, two Queensland riders, Mark Buttsworth (One Stylish Pepto) and Zane Habermann (Cat Swift) featured as round winners with both riders receiving $10,000.
In a tightly contested semi-final, another Queensland competitor, in Comiskey, shared equal first place, riding Ervines Just Jim, and only one point separated the top 13 competitors.
Three judges, Peter Dowling, Mark Ruff and Rod McKinnon, officiated the WP Gold Buckle's four-day competition.
Buttsworth claimed the feature cut out competition for the second consecutive year where he combined with Peps Double Rey to score 25 points and claimed the $12,500 in prizemoney in a winner take all competition.
The rider finished just 0.25 points ahead of Victoria's Kenielle Bechaz riding Overtime.
Condamine junior Curtis Gray combined with Moore Kit Cats to secure the victory in the Junior with 46 points holding a single point lead ahead of Jayme Sommerfield riding Heavy Pepper.
The juvenile campdraft was won by Nick Palmer riding Shane Palmer's Tassas Covergirl with 90 points.
Former Dirranbandi rider Heidi Smith who now calls Nowendoc home secured the victory in the ladies riding her home-bred mare Smith Family Just Joyce with 177 points.
Mr Snow and the Willinga Park team will be launching an Inaugural campdraft at 'Juandah Plains', Wandoan scheduled on September 7-9 where a state of the art campdraft complex is currently under construction.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
RINGERS WESTERN GOLD BUCKLE CAMPDRAFT CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023 Open: 1. Pete Comiskey, Ervine's Just Jim 177.67, 2. Mark Buttsworth, A Little Turbulence 177.33, =3. Ben Hall, Marney's North 176.67, =3. Ben Hall, Tarmaroo Jackson 16.67, 5. Hugh Miles, Destiny Playgirl 176, =6. Troy Palmer, Hells A Comin 175.67, =6. Hugh Miles, Spinaray 175.67, =6. Meagan Macintosh, Carrigans Fitze 175.67, =9. David Thorn, One Stylish Jewel 175.33, =9. Kimberley Sammon, Banshee Coneye 175.33, =9. Mat Holz, Tarraway Grace 175.33, =9. Michael Hiscock, Mewburn Bewick 175.33, =9. Peter Boulton, Miss Munroe 175.33, =9. Steve Comiskey, Pimped Up Cat 175.33.
Ladies Dash for Cash: 1. Heidi Smith, Smith Family Just Joyce 177. =2. Kenielle Bechaz, Stylish Candy 172, =2. Vicki Evans, Talawahl Classic Destiny 172, 4. Tyler Palmer, Bluetoonz 171, =5.Kaylee Olsen, Aurora Park Destiny 167, =5. Cassie Fordham, Hollywood Catwalk 167, =5. Fiona Palmer, Hells A Comin 167, 8. Kimberley Sammon, Juliette's Rommeo 166.
Juvenile: 1. Nick Palmer, Tassas Covergirl 90, =2. Linc McCarthy, Le Storm 88, =2. Ella Hazlett, Mia Hell Cat 88, =2. Tom Shea, Binnia Luxury 88, =2. Darcy Comiskey, Good Time Chic 88, 6. Ella Hazlett, Cattnip 87.
Junior: 1. Curtis Gray, Moore Kit Cats 46, 2. Jayme Sommerfield, Heavy Oeooer 45, =3. Mitchell Whipp, Breeze 22, =4. Ella Packham, Feenix 22, =4. India Williamson, Pursheen 22.
Cut Out: 1. Mark Buttsworth, Peps Double Rey 25, 2. Kenielle Bechaz, Overtime 24.75, 3. Hugh Miles, Times Up 24.5, =4. Troy Palmer, Hells A Comin 24.25, =4. Mark Buttsworth, One Stylish Pepto 24.25, 6. Andrew Turvey, Cats N Roses 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.