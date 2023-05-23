The Land
Angus steers top at $1525

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
May 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Terry and Matthew Fahey, Wongalea Pastoral Company, Mt Mitchell, with Nutrien Armidale's Cody Van Heerwaarden and some of the 66 steers sold. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Terry and Matthew Fahey, Wongalea Pastoral Company, Mt Mitchell, with Nutrien Armidale's Cody Van Heerwaarden and some of the 66 steers sold. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

Armidale's third Top of the Range weaner sale topped at $1525 for a pen of 20 Angus steers, while a pen of 13 heifers made $1015 in a yarding of 3100 head.

