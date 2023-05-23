The death of highly-regarded Merino sheep classer Paul Kelly on Friday afternoon sent a shockwave of grief throughout regional Australia over the weekend.
Mr Kelly, who has had a lifelong association with the Egelabra Merino stud at Warren, died after a utility collided with the quad bike he was riding on Gulargambone Road, Bourbah, about 58km southwest of Coonamble, between 4.45pm and 5pm
Egelabra stud general manager Cam Munro said Mr Kelly grew up on his parents family property at Meandarra, Queensland. After completing his secondary schooling at Downlands College, Toowoomba he began his career in the Merino industry as a jackaroo at Egelabra under the guidance of Hugh Lydiard. Mr Lydiard became a lifelong friend and mentor to Paul until his passing.
Mr Munro said apart from working at Connorville Station in Tasmania under mentor Bernard Boot, Mr Kelly worked his way through the ranks at Egelabra, starting as a jackaroo then working his way up to overseer at Egelabra, then as manager of Eenaweena Ram Depot, before taking over Bill Bailey's sheep classing run.
Mr Munro said Mr Kelly would have built up one of the largest collections of clients as a sheep classer in the nation travelling over 100,000 km per year."
Australian Food and Agriculture's stud consultant and commercial sheep classer, Mr Chris Bowman was the manager at Eenaweena when Mr Kelly joined Egelabra stud.
"Paul had a broad beaming smile, was keen to learn, worked extremely hard and led by example," Mr Bowman said.
"He had a great dry sense of humour, quick, sharp wit and made people feel at ease in his company.
"He was quick in the yards and on the rugby field too. Being around Paul made you comfortable and happy. He was immensely proud of his family and all their achievements. Paul was a hands-on doer and never sought the limelight."
Mr Kelly was promoted to stud classer and representative in 2000 after the late Bill Bailey retired from the position he took over in 1969.
Mr Bowman said that Mr Kelly had been a great mentor to many jackaroos, overseers, managers and wool producers over the years during his time as overseer, manager and classer at Egelabra. He was practical and gifted with Merinos and people.
"So he was able to build onto the very good business model Egelabra has and one that he and close friend Cam Munro have developed for close to 30 years."
"Paul is a great loss to family and friends, Egelabra and the Australian Merino Industry. Our love and thoughts go to his family at this sad and difficult time.
The "Merino Industry has lost a good mate," Mr Bowman said.
There have not been any funeral arrangement as yet, due to the nature of Mr Kelly's passing. The family will notify friends and family as soon as possible.
