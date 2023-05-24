Dulverton Angus popped the champagne on Wednesday at the studs last on-property bull sale with a total clearance of 63 bulls to a top of $50,000.
After 42 years of breeding Angus bull stud principals Greg and Sally Chappel will now conduct their future bull sales on an online selling platform only.
The stud averaged $17,666 across the sale from 63 bulls which was down on last years $20,270 average and $55,000 top.
Over 75 bidders were in attendance at the Shannon Vale on-property sale in the states Northern Tablelands.
The auction flew out of the gates with auctioneer Shad Bailey's arms moving in all directions across the sale pen within the first two bulls being offered. John Sylvester, Five Star Angus purchased the first bull within the sale which would go on to be the second highest bull for the day at $44,000.
Dulverton Smart Missile S082 registered a -6.3 gestation length, 45 centimeter scrotal and a marbling score of 10 on the Dulverton Igenity Beef Results.
The sale topper at $55,000 then followed on going to Knowla Livestock, Moppy and Jason Strong.
Top priced bull Dulverton Smart Missile S068 was commended by the Laurie family based on the "balanced data and sale-yard traits " the bull showed.
"He {top priced bull} had a beautiful skin, temperament and the basic structure was excellent" said Ted Laurie.
" He will be used within our AI program as a back up over the next couple of weeks ".
Mid way throughout the sale the Chappel family offered a PTIC Angus Heifer to buyers with the full proceedings of the purchase being donated to the Angus Youth Australia Foundation. The donation will go towards re-establishing an overseas scholarship to the United States.
The PTIC heifer Dulverton Dell S135 sold for $16,000 to Knowla Livestock, Moppy and Jason Strong.
Volume buyer James Speed, Springsure purchased 10 bulls to a top of $28,000 and average of $16,800.
The return buyer from Queensland runs a herd of 12,000 angus cattle and was targeting "Low birthweight genetic bulls" from Dulvertons offering.
Walmayne Pty Ltd, Kingsthorpe purchased 8 bulls to a top of $19,000 and an $13,000 average.
Juandah Beef, Guluguba purchased 4 bulls to a top of $16,000 and an $12,250 average.
It may have been the studs last on-property bull sale with a champagne bottle being popped at the conclusion of the sale but stud principal Sally Chappell insisted it will be "business as usual" for the Shannon Vale based angus operation.
"Moving forward we will be having the sale online only with a slightly reduced offering of around the 60 head mark" said Mrs Chappell.
"We still have plenty of years left in us yet however we are just looking to reduce the onerous and stress it takes to run an on-property sale as we are not getting any younger ".
"By selling the bulls earlier in the year before winter it allows us to free up our time abit and not having to fed them leading into the sale."
"Its great to have our return buyers support us year in and year out and we look forward to continuing to provide quality bulls to the market." said Mrs Chappel.
The sale was covered by Colin Say and Co with Shad Bailey the auctioneer.
