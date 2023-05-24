The Land
Dulverton Angus top at $50,000.

Andy Saunders
Andy Saunders
Updated May 24 2023 - 9:30pm, first published 9:00pm
Top priced bull at $55,000 with Sally and Greg Chappel, Dulverton, Shad Bailey,Colin Say and Co, Angus Lauire, Elders and James, Ted and Alison Laurie, Knowla Livestock.
Dulverton Angus popped the champagne on Wednesday at the studs last on-property bull sale with a total clearance of 63 bulls to a top of $50,000.

