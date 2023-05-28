A 20 year man has died in hospital, days after being critically injured in a two-vehicle crash at Howlong.
Emergency services responded to reports around 6,40pm, May 25, that a ute and a SUV had collided at the intersection of Hume Street and Victoria Street, Howlong, about 30km north-west of Albury.
Two men - aged 20 and 32 - were thrown from the ute on impact. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the men at the scene before they were airlifted to Canberra Hospital in critical conditions.
The 60-year-old woman driving the SUV was taken to Albury Base Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and underwent mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District established a crime scene that was examined by specialist police from the crash investigation unit.
According to police, the 20 year old man died on Sunday, May 28; the older man remains in hospital in a stable condition. Inquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
