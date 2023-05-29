The Land
Community consultation opens for ideas to deliver Murray-Darling Basin Plan commitments

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
Updated May 29 2023 - 8:29pm, first published 3:00pm
Minister for Water Tanya Plibersek has said the Federal Government is looking for "innovative ideas" to help fulfil MDBA Plan commitments. Picture supplied
Minister for Water Tanya Plibersek has said the Federal Government is looking for "innovative ideas" to help fulfil MDBA Plan commitments. Picture supplied

With all options still on the table, including water buybacks, Minister for Water Tanya Plibersek and the federal government have opened a consultation process looking for "innovative ideas" to help deliver the Murray-Darling Basin Plan "in full".

