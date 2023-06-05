The annual MerinoLink conference and field day was held at Bathurst last week and saw hundreds of producers gather to hear the latest industry updates.
The conference marked 10 years of operation for the organisation and featured a range of speakers. Topics included a discussion on eID, research updates, and a field day showcasing sire selection results.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.