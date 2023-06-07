The Land
Why are our costs-of-living so high?

June 8 2023 - 7:00am
Recent research from Suncorp found almost half of Australians can't afford to fill their trolley and four in five Aussies were trying to cut their food costs.
One of the biggest issues facing Australia right now is the rising cost-of-living crisis, which is being driven by rising inflation and surging interest rates.

