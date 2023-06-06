The Land
Dubbo National Poll Hereford grand champion bull tops sale

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated June 8 2023 - 2:04pm, first published June 6 2023 - 8:00pm
Paul Durkin, Valley View Poll Herefords, and Tim Woodham, Nutrien Stud Stock, with the top-priced bull Valley View Sandman S030.
Paul Durkin, Valley View Poll Herefords, and Tim Woodham, Nutrien Stud Stock, with the top-priced bull Valley View Sandman S030.

The Dubbo National Poll Hereford Show and Sale proved a good day in the office for Valley View Poll Herefords, Warialda, with the stud claiming the grand champion bull in the ring and the top price in the sale.

