The Dubbo National Poll Hereford Show and Sale proved a good day in the office for Valley View Poll Herefords, Warialda, with the stud claiming the grand champion bull in the ring and the top price in the sale.
The sale fell short of last year's record top price, but the rising two-year-old Valley View Sandman S030 sold for $30,000 after spirited bidding.
The 934 kilogram bull was sired by Injemira Anzac H0006 M187 out of Tycolah Countess H149 and was purchased by Phillip 'Bluey' Commins of Nunniong Hereford Stud, Ensay, Vic.
The second top-priced bull was Grathlyn Serenity S058, which was awarded the reserve champion junior bull.
Grathlyn Serenity, by Grathlyn Pacifier out of Grathlyn Chance N057, was bought by Lambert Pastoral Company, Charleville, Qld, for $28,000.
The sale saw a reduced clearance and average on recent years' results, with 44 of 82 bulls selling to an average price of $9376, while seven of nine females sold to a $10,000 top and $6857 average.
The top-priced female, Grathlyn Careless R011, by Grathlyn Nomination out of Grathlyn Careless N041, was purchased by Gavin Alston, Orange.
Valley View stud principal Paul Durkin said it had been a tense time while the bidding played out.
"I couldn't breathe for about five minutes there I reckon," he said.
"I haven't sold to him before but nearly everyone in Herefords knows Nunniong and Bluey Commins.
"I'm pretty happy but I'd be happier if everyone had a good day."
He offered another bull for sale, Valley View Terrific T007, which was bought by Cranbury Poll Herefords, Cudal, for $6000.
Volume buyer Bareela Pastoral Company, Bareela, purchased three lots to a $17,000 top and $11,000 average.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien with Lincoln McKinlay and Joel Fleming as auctioneers. The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
