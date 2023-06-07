Driver dies after single vehicle crash near Lismore

The Land

48 year old man dies after crashing into a tree at Tregeagle

By Libby-Jane Charleston
June 8 2023 - 8:00am
A man has died after his car left the road and crashed into a tree, nine kilometres southeast of Lismore.

