Driver dies after single vehicle crash near Lismore

A man has died after his car left the road and crashed into a tree, nine kilometres southeast of Lismore.
Around 5.45pm on June 7, emergency services were called to Rous Road, near Molly Grass Road, at Tregeagle - following reports an Audi sedan had hit a tree.
On arrival, officers from Richmond Police District found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 48-year-old man - had died at the scene.
A crime scene was established, and investigations commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
