Jeff Esdaile was involved in zero-till research and adoption from the start. Initially based at Tamworth Agricultural Research Station (NSW DPI), in 1967, he transferred to be farm manager for Sydney University at the Narrabri Wheat Research Institute. He worked with Dr Bob Fawcett, pioneer and developer of the first soil moisture measuring probe, as well as assessing the role of preserving crop stubble, the role of disturbed soils, either tilled or untilled, for in-fallow moisture capture and storage.