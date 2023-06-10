The Land
Whittaker's Lagoon in Moree transforms into a 'living classroom' for local students

Updated June 11 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 7:00am
Jacson Warner from OzFish Unlimited and Moree Secondary College students spend time at Whittaker's Lagoon. Picture supplied
Jacson Warner from OzFish Unlimited and Moree Secondary College students spend time at Whittaker's Lagoon. Picture supplied

Whittaker's Lagoon in Moree, a culturally significant site for the Gomeroi/Kamilaroi people, has been transformed into a unique 'living classroom' for high school students to learn about the environment and traditional ways of caring for country.

