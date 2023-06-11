The third annual Dairy's Finest showcase sale recorded an increase in both the top price and average, while Jersey Australia members also raised $44,000 in a separate charity event.
The Dairy's Finest sale reached a top price of $13,000 and a $5800 average, up from $9000 and $5461 in 2022.
M&L Flemming, Luke Randle and F&D Borba offered the top price lot, pick of the pair of two daughters from the 2023 International Dairy Week champion Impression LR MB Vanahlem Festive, purchased by a New Zealand partnership of Bellbrook Holsteins and Rachel Stewart.
The Akers family sold Loxleigh Valant Bella EX91 Max to Broadlin Jerseys for $10,000.
Brookbora Jerseys sold Brookbora Eileen 141 to John Lindsay, Hastings Jerseys, Wauhope, also for $10,000.
The sale was managed by Mitch Flemming and Daniel Bacon, conducted by Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer Brian Leslie, and interfaced with Elite Livestock Auctions.
Mr Flemming said it was a great result that reflected the growing popularity of Jerseys.
"I watched it online and there was a lot of bidding activity, which was great to see," he said.
"Jerseys are growing their stake in Australian dairy and this continued interest augers well for their future."
In a separate charity auction, nearly $44,000 was raised for the Peter McCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne as a tribute to long-standing Jersey breeder Robert Bacon, who died from cancer earlier this year.
Mr Bacon, with his wife Sandra and their family, farmed the renowned Brookbora Jerseys at Tennyson in northern Victoria.
Brookbora Jerseys had been a regular top herd on genetic merit, champion breeder and exhibitor at major shows across Australia and a breeder of many elite bulls in artificial insemination.
The auction was organised by Luke Wallace and Mitch Flemming. Dairy Livestock Services, Elite Livestock Auctions and catalogue designer Hayley Boyd donated their services.
Mr Wallace said Mr Bacon left a lasting legacy on the Jersey breed and wider dairy industry both within Australia and internationally.
"Brookbora helped to strengthen belief in Australian Jersey genetics here and overseas," Mr Wallace said.
"We had terrific support from AI companies and breeders who donated on very short notice to this charity auction for a cause that everyone supports and terrific support from bidders."
The auction featured all donated lots, including embryos and semen, paintings, prints, accommodation vouchers, calf feed, calf coats and a number of lots from the Dairy's Finest sale also donated a percentage of the sale price.
READ MORE:
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.