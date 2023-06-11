The Land
Jersey Australia's Dairy's Finest sale increases on last year's top price and average

By Rebecca Nadge
June 11 2023 - 11:00am
Jersey Australia members raised nearly $44,000 in a charity auction for breeder Robert Bacon, who died from cancer earlier this year.
The third annual Dairy's Finest showcase sale recorded an increase in both the top price and average, while Jersey Australia members also raised $44,000 in a separate charity event.

