Sunshine and Red Angus bulls from the east coast of Australia was a common sight for attendees at The Invitational Red Angus sale in Tamworth on Thursday.
After a well needed shower of rain for the district, the annual multi vendor sale sold 19 from 35 Red Angus to an equal top of $24,000 and an average of $11,526.
Participating sale vendors included Gapco Farms, Goondoola, Goonoo, Jindelliston Park, Mellowood, Pine-Villa, Redgums and Yallambee Red Angus studs.
Results were slightly back on last years top of $28,000 and clearance rate of 39 from 43 but was above the previous years $10,640 average.
Over 35 registered bidders where partaking in the auction with online bidding also playing a role.
Vendors Yallambee and Goondoola Red Angus took top honours from the sale with both studs reaching heights of $24,000.
Yallambee Rolly S76 sold to Darren Aitkinson, Marlborough Qld and registered a 0.6 eye muscle area with a 20millimeter P8 and completed his sale draft with two Yallambee bulls to an average of $21,000.
"We ventured out a couple of years ago from which we bought red angus bulls and decided to go with them again" said Mr Aitkinson.
"I really liked his (equal top priced bull) skin type, length and had plenty of muscle to back it up."
Buyer Mr Aitkinson predominantly runs Santa Gertrudis cattle on their 22,000 acre property in the states north and breeds cattle for the European Union market.
Yallambee Red Angus, Berrima sold all their seven bulls to average $15,000.
Equal top priced bull of $24,000 Goondoola Sweepstakes S26 sold to South Australian buyer Ace Red Angus, Robe.
The heaviest bull within the sale catalogue at 938kilograms registered a 45 centimetre scrotal and was the first son of Red MRLA Resource 137E and Red Blairs Monique 175A to sell within Australia.
Goondoola stud principal Hannah Powe reflected the equal top sale bulls genetics being "an outcross for most operations with a full imported embryo out of Canada".
"Red MRLA Resource 137E sold for $90,000 Canadian dollars a few years ago and its exiting to see his first son sold in Australia ." said Miss Powe.
Goondoola Red Angus, Cargo sold four bulls to average $12,750.
Goonoo Red Angus, Tamworth sold four bulls to a top of $16,000 and average of $9000.
Mellowood Red Angus, Tamworth cleared their one bull for $10,000 and Pine Villa Red Angus, Yeoval sold one bull for $5000.
Orandumbie Enterprises, Walcha purchased four bulls from the sale to a top of $10,000 and average $8000.
The sale was covered by Elders Tamworth with Paul Dooley the guest auctioneer.
