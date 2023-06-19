The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Mulloorie supreme at 71st Hay Sheep Show

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
June 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Classer Michael Elmes, SmartStock, Narrandera, with sponsor Mark Blazeley and Tim and Harrison Dalla, Collinsville, Burra, SA, with the Riverina Wool Australia Champion Hogget Merino ram.
Classer Michael Elmes, SmartStock, Narrandera, with sponsor Mark Blazeley and Tim and Harrison Dalla, Collinsville, Burra, SA, with the Riverina Wool Australia Champion Hogget Merino ram.
Paul and Darcy Meyer, Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA, with their supreme exhibit and grand champion ram and judges Andrew Calvert and Spike Orr.
Paul and Darcy Meyer, Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA, with their supreme exhibit and grand champion ram and judges Andrew Calvert and Spike Orr.
The Neilson Mills Memorial Trophy awarded to Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA - Paul Meyer, Chris Bowman, Darcy Meyer, Alistair Keller, Stephen Gates and Doug Walker.
The Neilson Mills Memorial Trophy awarded to Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA - Paul Meyer, Chris Bowman, Darcy Meyer, Alistair Keller, Stephen Gates and Doug Walker.

Thirty-six, two-tooth Merino rams lined up in competition during the 71st Hay Sheep Show for the honor of claiming the Riverina Wool Australia Champion Hogget Merino ram of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.