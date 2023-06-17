Sheep breeders have gathered at Cowra for the annual NSW Dorset Championships.
Classes ranged from Dorset Horns, the schools competitions, through to rams and ewes.
A total of 17 studs were exhibiting in the competition, which was judged by Gary Armstrong, Armdale Park Poll Dorsets, Marrar.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.