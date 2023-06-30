The Land
Home/Beef

Long and fruitful Hereford relationship for Marriott

MS
By Matt Sherrington
June 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The excellent muscling displayed by Lindsay Marriot's calves demonstrate what the breed can produce with targeted selection. Picture supplied
The excellent muscling displayed by Lindsay Marriot's calves demonstrate what the breed can produce with targeted selection. Picture supplied

Victorian commercial beef producer Lindsay Marriott has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with Herefords, with his grandfather having first utilised the breed in 1939.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.