The Land
Home/News

Namoi regional water strategy aims to improve supply for Tamworth and the Namoi

Updated June 22 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Namoi regional water strategy aims to diversify water sources, improve town water supply, support agriculture, industry and the environment, and boost drought resilience. Picture: File
The Namoi regional water strategy aims to diversify water sources, improve town water supply, support agriculture, industry and the environment, and boost drought resilience. Picture: File

The Namoi Regional Water Strategy has been officially launched by the NSW government, aiming to pave the way for a safer, more secure and sustainable water supply for Tamworth and the Namoi over the next 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.