The Land
Home/News

Farrer averages $9031 for 32 bulls.

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 23 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyer of the top priced bull, Farrer S11, Woonooka Angus stud principal, Nigel Smith, with Farrer MAHS Y12 students Luke Tongue, Jim Watson, Jack Thornton, Archie Davidson, Hayden Clarke and Farrer stud supervisor, Niaomi Evans
Buyer of the top priced bull, Farrer S11, Woonooka Angus stud principal, Nigel Smith, with Farrer MAHS Y12 students Luke Tongue, Jim Watson, Jack Thornton, Archie Davidson, Hayden Clarke and Farrer stud supervisor, Niaomi Evans

A bull that "could change the planet" topped Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School's 21 annual sale at $23,000, where 32 of 34 lots averaged $9031.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.