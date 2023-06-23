A bull that "could change the planet" topped Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School's 21 annual sale at $23,000, where 32 of 34 lots averaged $9031.
Nigel Smith, Woonooka Angus stud, Nemingha bought the 848 kilogram Farrer S11, who turns two years old on June 26.
He said S11 offered an outcross of BLAP91 Knowla Pepper P91 and QHF WWA Black Onyx, new genetics to the Woonooka herd.
However, Mr Smith said S11's curve-bending estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +1.7 for birthweight (BWT) and a 600-day growth EBV of +167 made the bull a must-have for his program.
"He just expands the figures between the low birth weight to 600-day growth rate, which makes him valuable with any animal in my herd," Mr Smith said.
"He drives profitability and production; we get good low birth weight calves that can reach their target weights much quicker with fewer production emissions. He's good for the planet."
Mr Smith, who taught at Farrer for 37 years before retiring about 10 years ago, said he always followed the school's stud cattle with interest and bought the second top-priced bull at last year's sale for $20,000. Unfortunately, a battle with other bulls in the herd ended its career as a stud sire.
"When I started my herd 30 years, my focus was on lower birthweights. This year I've had an AI (artificial insemination) program with 180 animals, I've redesigned the yards to fit in with the program, and he (S11) will be an exceptional backup bull.
"This bull had outstanding phenotype and genotype, and his figures are among the best I've ever seen," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith said the losing bidder on S11 was a former student from the school he had taught. "He was only shopping for this bull; he didn't buy any others at the sale.
The second top-priced bull was Farrer S57, an August 2021 drop son of Knowla Pepper, out of a VAR Discovery female. Weighing 796kg, S57 was bought by the Maryburn Partnership, Maryburn, Wollomombi.
Its BWT EBV was +2.6, with 400-day and 600-day growth EBVs of +113 and +142. Maryland Partnership bought three bulls at the sale paying $10,000 for Farrer S57, sired by Knowla Pepper and $8500 for Farrer S60, sired by Landfall Keystone.
Kickerbell West Ag, Kickerbell, Pine Ridge, bought three bulls, averaging $11,600. The top-priced bull was S13, sired by Knowla Pepper out of a GAR Scale House female, weighing 792kg and having a scrotal circumference of 43.5 centimetres.
Carol Lord, Oval Hills, Quirindi, also bought three bulls averaging $11,000, with two bulls to the top of $12,500. One was another of the Knowla Pepper sons, while Hazeldean Leura L14 sired the other. ME and TA Worth, Windemere, Niangala, bought two bulls for $8500 each.
Farrer Angus stud coordinator Niaomi Evens said the staff and students were pleased with the sale result "considering the current climate of the beef industry".
"There's not the money generated with red meat, compared to last year, but it's good to see the decisions taken three years ago by Year 11 students have paid off today," Ms Evans said.
She said the school had five Y12 students doing their certificate 3 in agriculture and 17 in Y11.
The bulls were sold under Helmsman auction, Elders were the selling agents, and AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.