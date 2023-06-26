Greg and Kayla Tyler of combined studs Hillview Herefords and Tyler Angus completed their sixth on-property helmsman operated auction in the states north of Tyringham on Saturday with a $14,000 top.
Buyers from the northern rivers area played a large role in the outcome with 18 of 29 Hereford bulls selling to $10,000 top and an $5056 average for the Hillview Herefords stud while Tyler Angus cleared all 21 bulls to a $14,000 top and $6452 average.
Sale results were down on last years numbers of 19 from 22 Hereford bulls selling to a $12,500 top with a $5,789 average and the total clearance of all 13 Angus bulls to a $16,000 top and $11,372 average.
The top priced Angus bull of $14,000 Mortons Klooney S17 weighed in at 838 kilograms with a 40 centimeter scrotal and went to new buyer Tom Schaefer, Guyra.
Mr Schaefer operates a 700 head cattle operation in the states northern tablelands of Guyra and produces steers to feedlot weights, he previously sourced bulls from Peakes Angus and Mountain Valley however found out about Tyler Angus through word of mouth by a family member who has purchased bulls before.
Hereford top priced bull Hillview Schaffer S055 sold for $10,000 to NSW Department of Agriculture, Guyra.
The horned 21 month year old weighed in at 704kilograms with a 38 centimeter scrotal.
Volume buyers with both 4 bulls were WR Bultitude, Fineflower and S &L Clark, Casino.
A total of 10 Hereford heifers were also offered within the sale with 7 selling to an average of $2478.
AL & EA Rivers, Kings Plains purchased the top priced hereford heifer Hillview Cherry S061 at $3850.
Stud principal Greg Tyler reflected on the sale as a "great result" with current market conditions.
"The sale was always going to be abit testing with the current weather conditions, the weaner market at the moment and amount of cattle that are flooding the saleyards" said Mr Tyler.
"Was great to see Tom {top priced angus buyer} come in today and purchase the top angus bull through word of mouth from the success that others have had with no breakdowns and to be able to buy affordable bulls."
The sale was conducted by Donovan Livestock & Property, Grafton with Mitch Donovan steering the helmsman styled auction.
