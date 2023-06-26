Regional health receives $24m boost

The Land
Midnight Health secures extra funds from nib holdings to help people in remote locations

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
June 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Healthcare provider Midnight Health has secured up to a further $24 million in funding from nib holdings, with a key focus on rural and regional access, through increasing IT and accessibility.

