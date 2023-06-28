The Land
A NSW independent biosecurity commissioner must remain independent, says James Jackson

By James Jackson
June 29 2023 - 9:00am
James Jackson says while the consequences of a biosecurity breach are typically rare, they are significant. Picture via Shutterstock
A NSW independent biosecurity commissioner. I'll believe it when I see it. I applaud the intent, but the proof of independence will be in the pudding.

