A NSW independent biosecurity commissioner. I'll believe it when I see it. I applaud the intent, but the proof of independence will be in the pudding.
Biosecurity is riddled with vested interests, as impediments to trade cost money, and some of the people who will have to cough up have done very well out of current failing arrangements.
As the reports and advice will become both politically inconvenient and expensive, I encourage the upper house to resist winding back the position's independence and to look carefully at its architecture and funding. Biosecurity is an obvious externality for all sorts of people, with consequences typically rare, but significant.
The inherent market failure embedded in the issue means government should have a significant role in funding and regulating activity in the space.
The rare nature of the consequences makes it susceptible to funding cuts by government.
I suggest dedicated funding, immune from election cycles or government austerity drives, is a priority, together with some challenging regulations and taxes for a number of sectors, including consumers and the production sector.
The conflict between "buyer beware" and a "duty of care" in the Biosecurity Act will see some challenging regulations come to agriculture in this space if the new interim biosecurity commissioner, Marion Healy, is doing her job.
The last government resisted truly independent commissioners in positions such as this because they were burnt by a water commissioner who actually provided fearless independent advice. The truth? You can't handle the truth!
The appointment makes me reflect on the bias that is inherent in these positions and how to navigate bias in advice to government, or anyone for that matter.
Years ago, I sat on a panel selecting a consultant for the review of a program in the sheepmeat sector. A number of firms pitched to the panel, with some brazenly asking what the panel wanted the review to find. This experience informs some of my views on quality, independent advice.
There is a necessity for there to be tenure arrangements in the governance architecture of any appointment. Conventional wisdom would suggest if you've been on a board for more than eight years, you're a part of the problem as you'll start to mark your own homework.
Think about fixed appointment terms. If there is no prospect of reappointment, you will run through the finish line, "go hard, then go home".
For goodness sake, I encourage our leaders to think about this initiative. This will only add value if the government makes it truly independent rather than a veneer of independence.
