Living and working in remote areas can often feel exactly that, remote, but, not-for-profit The Men's Table is driven to provide a safe and comfortable space for men to connect, sprawling out to the regions in many cases.
Striving to build a sense of belonging and community, regional Victorian host, Bill Karametos assists in setting up the tables across Victoria, giving new members the tools they need to get the most out of joining.
He said that their data from surveyed participants identified as a result of joining a Men's Table, 84 per cent of men felt a stronger sense of community belonging by coming to the men's table.
In addition, 80 per cent of attendees reported a benefit to their mental health and well being, and 73 per cent felt better social connection.
Also in the news:Strong throughput pushes sheepmeat prices down
Also in the news: Just wrong: rural patients missing $850 a yr in healthcare access
Recently returning from an 'entree' table in Wangaratta, Mr Kramentos said that The Men's Table is a preventative men's mental health and community building initiative.
"An entree is basically a word we use internally to describe an information night, so the men can come along, listen to who The Men's Table are, why we exist, how we operate, etcetera," he said.
"We try to simulate what a night looks like when I'm not there because we want the table to be serving themselves, but we're always there in the background helping them mature as a table."
Tables recently have been in Yackandandah, Benalla, Warragul, and Drouin,each with great feedback form attendees and in many cases it's reflected back at home, creating better communication with family and friends in attendees home lives
He said in those areas and the Dandenong table, you can see how they've connected with each other, as they're encouraged to join a Whats-App group and develop friendships outside the once-a-month meetings.
"You can just see the way they're talking to one another and how they quickly open up, and I think that's because of the safe space that we create,"
With their Dandenong Men's Table eight months after its establishment, Mr Kramentos said it was incredibly clear to see the connection between attendees.
"The longer the table goes, the stronger it becomes. They're meeting once a month, building trust and they know they can go there, that they're in a safe, confidential space where they can open up and share their feelings," Mr Kramentos said.
For more information on joining a Men's Table click here.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.