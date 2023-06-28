The Land
The latest Better Wool Guide, HSI Australia, includes 221 brands

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
June 29 2023 - 8:00am
Doug Wright, Cowra, NSW, started breeding a non-mulesed flock 13 years ago and says there are health and efficiency benefits. Picture supplied
There's a growing demand for non-mulesed sheep and woolgrowers transitioning to help build international supply.

rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

