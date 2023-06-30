Australian Frontline Machinery's ex-Military vehicles valuable on farms

Delivering haybales is easy with a Unimog. Picture supplied

The might of the Military can now be yours on farm, thanks to Australian Frontline Machinery's ability to resell Australian Defence Force vehicles.

Established in 2012, Australian Frontline Machinery is the exclusive reseller of Australian ex-Military land, sea and air equipment, direct from the Australian Department of Defence.



"Auctioning ex-Military vehicles is standard practice across defence forces globally; Australia is no different," Australian Frontline Machinery marketing and sales manager Tara O'Hara said.



"Revenue from our ex-Military auctions go back into keeping our borders and interests safe, which may include new equipment to meet capability requirements as they change."



The standout vehicle for auction is the all-terrain ex-Military Mercedes-Benz's Unimog, a go-anywhere, do-everything powerhouse of a vehicle that - with the right attachments - can do the job of a tractor, telehandler, crane, dump truck, tipper, carter and anything else the bush mechanic on farm can dream of.

The Ex-Military Unimog has long been a favourite all-rounder in the Australian Defence Force, which is why they are so prized in civilian applications, including on farms.

Farmers who have already adopted Unimogs are now the envy of their neighbours.

The ex-Military Unimog variants allow you to drive, tow, pull, lift, shift, dump and recover.



For agriculture, ex-Military Unimogs are commonly used to access property, transporting and delivering haybales, wine barrels and livestock where other trucks and equipment simply can't get to.



For farming, attachments such as cultivators, rippers, seeding equipment and ploughing can be fitted.



There truly is no worksite off limits



Unimogs are capable of climbing up to a 60-degree gradient and any hill up to 45-degree gradient at full power.



No work site is off limits, and that means when that mob of sheep hides up in the hills where no UTV, quad bike, truck or ute can reach them ahead of shearing, now you can. And with the right vehicle set-up, you can even carry the sheep back down to the shearing shed.

The possibilities with a Unimog, and the ways it can be modified, are simply incredible.

The diverse range of Australian ex-military Unimogs on offer include:



Unimog Cargos which, without bows and rails, turns into a flat deck,



Cargo Crane, which includes a Hiab Palfinger Crane in between the cab and chassis,



Dump/Tipper Truck, and



Medium Recovery Vehicle, also known as a "Wrecker" fitted with Palfinger Hiab Crane, crane extension boom, central tyre inflation and more.



All variants can come with and without winches.

The Unimog can easily traverse waterways. Picture supplied

Not fancy, just tough

"The saying 'they don't make them like they used to' is frequent when talking to our customers about why they bid and won a Unimog at our ex-military auctions," Ms O'Hara said.

"These vehicles are sturdy, durable and extremely capable 4x4s that the public can use for both business and pleasure. We're not in the business of fancy, just tough."

Drive through desert, dirt, forest, snow or grass, rain, hail or shine.



4WD's bigger, badder, older brother



Why choose an ex-Military Unimog over a new 4x4, truck or ATV?

Ex-Military Mercedes-Benz Unimogs have been maintained and serviced by the ADF. They are the ultimate utility vehicle perfect for accessing hard-to-reach places across different and difficult rough terrain with an eight-speed manual transition with eight gears forward and reverse ratios.

Vehicle manuals are available online. If you're handy on the tools, it's simple to fix if issues arise as there are no need for fancy computers.

Ex-Military Unimogs can also be kept original and are used in construction, mining, transport, salvage and recovery or modified to a camper conversion, food truck, sound stage, mobile pub and everything in between.

Unimogs are capable of climbing up to a 60-degree gradient and any hill up to 45-degree gradient at full power. Picture supplied

When excuses don't cut it, buy a Unimog



Buying an Ex-Military Unimog is easy. Australian Frontline Machinery holds monthly online auctions of ex-Military machinery facilitated through its auctioneers Pickles.



Biding starts at $1 with no reserve to give the public a fair go at bidding to win based on how much they deem it is worth. The public can bid, win, and ship it directly from their home.



The ex-Military Unimogs for sale are mostly in working order, they are auctioned without roadworthy certificates and may require some modification.



Potential buyers can personally inspect ex-Military Unimog's or have a mechanic look on their behalf, alternatively you can watch video inspections for most Unimog's available for auction online.

Visit unimogs.australianfrontlinemachinery.com.au or contact (02) 8796 1800.