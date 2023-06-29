The Land
Home/News

George Houen, graingrower lobbyist and landholder advocate, passes

By Janet Houen and Angela Blomfield
June 30 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Respected landholder advocate, George Houen.
Respected landholder advocate, George Houen.

Queensland has lost one of its most respected and long-serving advocates for landholders - and one of nature's true self-made gentlemen - with the passing of George Houen in May at the age of 86.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.